The Kern County Fire Department on Monday launched its first KCFD Recruit Academy since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
It is also the first academy of 2021, according to a KCFD news release. The 35 recruits will be instructed in a variety of disciplines over eight weeks, testing their physical and mental abilities during the day followed by studying at night.
"Throughout the academy recruits are expected to maintain high academic levels and pass ongoing manipulative skills tests," the news release.
Then the firefighters will be assigned as a trainee at a KCFD station to reinforce their training under the supervision of skilled crews in real emergencies.
"The timing of this academy is particularly important as existing firefighters have worked a record number of hours in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic and historic year of fire activity. Their successful completion of the academy and training assignments will help provide much needed reinforcement to the ranks of the Kern County Fire Department," the news release said.