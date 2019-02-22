The Kern County Fire Department and Kern County Sheriff's Search and Rescue team are currently searching for a possible downed plane in the Tehachapi Mountains.
At around 10:30 p.m. Thursday, the fire department and the Kern County Sheriff's Office were alerted to a missing plane near Bear Valley Springs, according to KFCD.
The plane is a twin-engine Beechcraft that was traveling from San Luis Obispo to Whiteman Airport in Pacoima in Los Angeles and is believed to have three occupants, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
The Kern County Sheriff's Office said it began a search near Interstate 5 and Highway 166, with the search eventually leading them to the Tehachapi Mountains. Efforts continued until 3:30 a.m., at which point the plane could not be located.
The department has requested Civil Air Patrol to fly over the mountains. Search and rescue crews are on standby.
