KCFD firefighters stop progress of 60-acre blaze in Caliente

A 60-acre fire was halted from spreading Thursday in Caliente, according to the Kern County Fire Department.
The Kern County Fire Department arrived at Caliente Bodfish Road and Bealville Road around 4:30 p.m. The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection supplied helicopters and airplanes to subdue the blaze, wrote KCFD Capt. Andrew Freeborn in a text.
The fire was named the Toll Fire, KCFD noted. Crews are expected to work through the night to extinguish the flames, and will update their progress in the morning, Freeborn wrote.