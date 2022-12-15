 Skip to main content
KCFD Firefighter Mark Schmidt remembered as 'the most amazing person' during memorial service

Nothing reveals character more than helping others despite bearing excruciating pain every day.

Kern County Fire Department Firefighter Mark Schmidt coaxed smiles from many while battling cancer. His family and friends spoke of these qualities and honored his life in a Thursday memorial at Valley Baptist Church. Schmidt died Nov. 27 fighting cancer. He was 61.

