KCFD Firefighter Mark Schmidt remembered as 'the most amazing person' during memorial service

Nothing reveals character more than helping others despite bearing excruciating pain every day.
Kern County Fire Department Firefighter Mark Schmidt coaxed smiles from many while battling cancer. His family and friends spoke of these qualities and honored his life in a Thursday memorial at Valley Baptist Church. Schmidt died Nov. 27 fighting cancer. He was 61.
“You would never know that he was at war with cancer. Ever,” said KCFD Chaplain James Agee, who first met Schmidt in their 2005 academy. “(He) was always putting others before himself.”
Schmidt embodied a servant’s heart, said KCFD Chief Aaron Duncun. The standout baseball player at Bakersfield High School joined the Kern County Probation Department before moving to firefighting at age 44.
Though decades older than most recruits, the natural athlete put the average 20-year-old recruit to shame and acted as a leader, Duncan said.
Schmidt began his service as a probationary firefighter at busy Station 41 in east Bakersfield. His positive attitude showed up in other areas he served, including Mojave, Shafter, Buttonwillow, Rosedale and Maricopa.
Many recalled Schmidt’s love for landscaping, something he did alone at KCFD headquarters on this time off despite its sprawling 15 acres. He once plucked every rose from bushes at the station, removed their thorns and passed the roses around to every department “just to bring a smile to their face,” Duncan added.
“Many explained Mark was the most amazing person they had ever met,” he said.
Schmidt’s passing is a sobering reminder of the perils of the profession — three KCFD personnel died this year from the three leading causes of death for a firefighter, the chief noted. They are cancer, heart disease and vehicle accidents.
“This year has been a tough year for the members of the Kern County Fire Department,” Duncan added.
But the firefighter’s legacy isn’t confined to his service, speakers said. He carried a deep, abiding love for his wife and two sons.
Endless memories were shared by lifelong friends about the “gentle giant” with a “big infectious smile” — long, relaxing dinners served courtesy of Schmidt’s barbecue and drinks; his love for weightlifting; tossing his laughing sons into pools; and backyard movie nights after Schmidt hung a king-size bedsheet.
“We thank God for giving us a wonderful example of strength, endurance, determination, commitment, passion, friendship,” said family friend Brian Riel. “And above all else — love — with a little sarcasm.”
“Mark will always be a very special person to us,” he continued. “May he rest in peace.”
You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter.