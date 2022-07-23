KCFD, family and friends celebrate life of Capt. Falk

Kern County Fire Department Chief Aaron Duncan started July 14 like any other day, with a cup of coffee and arrival at work at 7:15 a.m.
But a division chief walked toward him, gave him a troubled look, and, as Duncan recalled, said "today is going to be a bad day."
"And it was. It was a day that changed lives forever," Duncan told those who gathered Saturday afternoon at Valley Bible Fellowship for the memorial service for Capt. Brian Falk, who died July 14 while on duty at Fire Station 23 in Fellows.
Duncan, standing on the church's stage behind portraits of Falk and his family, red, white and blue flowers and fire memorabilia, said his friend's life was cut tragically short, and his passing has been devastating to the department.
"That pain cuts sharp, that pain cuts deep," Duncan said during the livestream of the service.
Duncan said he had the honor and privilege of working with Falk for more than 20 years. Falk started as a seasonal firefighter, graduated from the University of Nevada, Reno, worked for the Kern County Probation Department for two years and went to the fire academy in 2002 — the same academy as Duncan. The fire chief noted Falk was promoted to engineer three years after he was hired, and earned the rank of captain in 2008, after only six years, which he noted was "very fast" yet deserved for working diligently and tirelessly to master his craft.
Duncan told Falk's wife, Jennifer, that her love anchored Brian, and thanked her for allowing the Kern County Fire Department to honor him as a firefighter. He told the captain's sons, Randy and Tyler, that their dad was a hero.
"His family meant everything, especially his boys," the chief said.
And that theme played out throughout the solemn service in the dimly illuminated church, which began with the presentation of colors, included a slideshow of Falk's life filled with family photos, and concluded with bagpipes playing "Amazing Grace" and a pastor's prayers.
Pastor Don Bertrand, who said he's known the family for a long time, noted Falk made an amazing impact on others in so many ways. He asked for God's grace and strength for "everyone who has felt this heavy loss."
He recalled his time as pastor at Calvary Bible Church, when a 5-year-old Falk walked into Sunday school and told adults not to call him Brian, but instead to call him Falk.
"I was always intrigued by Brian," Bertrand said, adding he was quiet and had a smiley smirk on his face, so he'd watch and see what developed.
"I saw one of the closest father-son relationships that I have ever witnessed in my entire life," Bertrand said of Brian and his father, Rick. From his church, his father and his mother, Karen, he boxed up what he learned and took that into adulthood, the pastor said.
Three friends remembered Falk during the service.
"Every memory I have of my childhood, Brian is in it," Mark Gentry said, adding he can still hear his distinctive laugh.
The friends said they'd miss his sense of humor, his "Brian jokes," that sometimes you knew were coming, but sometimes did not. One friend said he wrote down more than 30 good memories, but it would take a full day to talk about them all.
Kind. Genuine. Sincere. Strong moral compass. Unbelievable father — the one who built his son Randy a “Transformers” costume, actually two, when the first one wasn't perfect. A sweetness passed on to his son Randy, and quick wit passed on to son Tyler.
After all these memories and more were shared, the Kern County Fire Department rendered honors to Falk, including his last call. "He is now safely home with his Lord," a voice intoned. A bell was rung, an American flag presented to his wife and helmets to his sons.
Said Bertrand: "Brian's story is by no means over. In fact, it is just beginning."