KCFD, family and friends celebrate life of Capt. Falk

Kern County Fire Department Chief Aaron Duncan started July 14 like any other day, with a cup of coffee and arrival at work at 7:15 a.m.

But a division chief walked toward him, gave him a troubled look, and, as Duncan recalled, said "today is going to be a bad day."

