KCFD: Drone flags 120 potential instances of illegal fireworks use

The Kern County Fire Department could issue 120 citations after deploying a drone to catch suspected users of illegal fireworks Sunday and Monday.
These results must undergo review, however, the KCFD noted in a news release. From the total number of 120 potential citations, 100 resulted from drone use in the unincorporated areas of Bakersfield. Last year, 40 citations were issued during Independence Day weekend when firefighters did not have a drone, the county’s fire department added.
An online illegal fireworks reporting tool also racked up 6,400 reports of illegal fireworks between June 28 and Monday. The bulk of these reports — about 4,000 — were sent by residents to the Kern County Fire Department on Monday.
Firefighters also responded to 77 fires on Independence Day, and preliminary investigations show fireworks were the cause of 54 of those blazes, the news release said.
The county’s emergency communications center also fielded 1,879 calls and dispatched for 214 incidents.
The holiday weekend kept the California Highway Patrol busy, as well.
Bakersfield officers with the CHP arrested 27 people on suspicion of drunken driving during their “maximum enforcement period,” CHP spokesman Robert Rodriguez wrote in a statement. There were no fatalities, the statement noted.