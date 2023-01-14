 Skip to main content
KCFD deploys resources for storms; updates list of sand locations

In light of the continued winter storms, the Kern County Fire Department has updated its list of places where residents can pick up sand to make sandbags and predeployed resources.

"Extra resources will be assigned to areas projected to be impacted. This action to pre-deploy resources includes personnel, heavy equipment, off-road vehicles, and Urban Search and Rescue Units," a KCFD news release said.

