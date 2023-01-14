KCFD deploys resources for storms; updates list of sand locations

In light of the continued winter storms, the Kern County Fire Department has updated its list of places where residents can pick up sand to make sandbags and predeployed resources.
"Extra resources will be assigned to areas projected to be impacted. This action to pre-deploy resources includes personnel, heavy equipment, off-road vehicles, and Urban Search and Rescue Units," a KCFD news release said.
Sand to protect personal property from minor flooding is available at:
• Lamont – 10300 San Diego St.
• Kernville – McCray Road near Park Avenue; and Kelso Valley Road two miles south of Kelso Creek Road.
• Lake Isabella – Behind the Senior Center at 6405 Lake Isabella Blvd.
• Lebec – Lebec Road between the Interstate on- and off-ramps.
• Frazier Park – West End Trail above KCFD Fire Station 57.
• McFarland – Elmo Highway at Scheitlin Street.
• Tehachapi – Highline Road at Tucker Road.
Sandbags available in the Kern River Valley are provided by Tom Klein of the KRV C.E.R.T., 661-333-0265.
The Kern County Fire Department urges residents to:
• Monitor weather updates.
• Prepare for potential power outages.
• Keep non-perishable food, water, blankets and a flashlight in your home and vehicles.
• Limit unnecessary travel. If you must travel, remember this phrase, “Turn around, don’t drown.” Do not drive through standing water.