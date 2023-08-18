In an emergency, every minute counts.
The Kern County Fire Department announced Friday a new tool to help residents know when they should evacuate their home and to view emergency information.
KCFD and the Kern County Office of Emergency Services partnered with Genasys Protect to divide the county into pre-established evacuation zones. Genasys Protect will be used across Kern County and all its cities, KCFD reported. Individuals can look up their address at protect.genasys.com to see if they must evacuate.
KCFD said Genasys Protect doesn’t replace ReadyKern notifications, but only enhances the effectiveness. First responders will issue a ReadyKern notification to let certain assigned “zones” know they must evacuate — as such, KCFD recommends memorizing your zone or posting it where it’s easily accessible.
Sign up for emergency notifications at readykern.com. There is a Genasys Protect app for both iPhones and Android phones in which residents can turn on notifications if they choose.
Evacuation zones help first responders to ensure evacuations go smoothly and quickly, KCFD said.
“It also ensures that first responders and community members are on the same page with the same information,” KCFD added.
