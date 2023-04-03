 Skip to main content
KCFD congratulates 27 new recruits

The Kern County Fire Department congratulated 27 recruits who graduated from its academy.

 Courtesy of KCFD

The Kern County Fire Department on Monday congratulated 27 new firefighters who graduated from its academy.

"We wish all a safe and rewarding career of service," the agency wrote in a news release.

