KCFD captain dies on duty Thursday

A Kern County Fire Department captain died on duty Thursday, according to the KCFD.
Brian Falk, a 20-year veteran of the Fire Department, died at the age of 47, according to the KCFD’s social media posts. The Fire Department did not release a cause of death.
“Our hearts break to announce the passing of Capt. Brian Falk,” wrote the KCFD on Instagram. “Our thoughts, prayers and condolences are with his family, friends and colleagues.”
Capt. Andrew Freeborn, a public information officer, said Fire Chief Aaron Duncan and Falk attended the same fire academy and have known each other since. Falk served as a firefighter, engineer and finally a captain. He joined the department in 2002, according to the union.
Though Freeborn said he did not work directly with Falk, he was known as a big-hearted person and considered a hard worker.
Freeborn quipped some may call Falk’s sense of humor dry, but it was still recognized as a “great sense of humor.” David Nelson, president of Kern County Firefighters 1301 union, described Falk as a “family-oriented person.”
The 1301 union released a statement on Instagram saying they are “grieving the loss of another brother.” Nelson added the “sudden loss” of Falk affected many firefighters.
Falk always stepped up to work a shift when a fellow employee requested time off, Freeborn noted. The impact of these qualities on KCFD personnel showed Thursday as droves of his fire family paid their respects during a procession, he added.
The procession started from Fire Station 23 in Fellows — a station located near Taft — to the coroner’s office. Firefighters stood on overpasses to honor their fallen brother as local law enforcement flickered their red and blue lights to light the way.
The fire family does not leave a fallen brother alone from the time they die to when they are laid to rest, Freeborn said. It means a lot to the KCFD and Falk’s family that the Kern County Sheriff’s Office, California Highway Patrol, Bakersfield Fire Department and several other local law enforcement agencies arrived to pay their respects during the procession without advance notice, he added.
The Kern County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement it was “deeply saddened upon hearing the news of Capt. Brian Falk’s passing.”
“He dedicated his life serving the citizens of Kern County, and we will forever be grateful for his sacrifice,” the DA’s Office noted. “We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, his friends and the entire Kern County Fire Department.”