The Kern County Fire Department responded to a vegetation fire near Comanche Drive and Breckenridge Road on Saturday.
First responders found a grass fire about one acre in size with winds spreading it. There was one home threatened but crews were able to stop progress of the fire at 117 acres.
There is no structure damage or injuries.
