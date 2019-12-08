The Kern County Fire Department responded to a fire at the cement plant in the 13000 block of Tehachapi on Sunday. First crews discovered smoke billowing out of the top of a five story conveyor belt.
Due to the weather, difficult access and physical exertion needed to get on top of the structure, two calls were made for additional assistance. All the crews helped in putting the fire out.
There were no injuries reported and the cause of the fire is unknown, although it's believed to be accidental.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.