The Kern County Fire Department responded to a house fire in Wofford Heights just after midnight Thursday morning.
Five engines, two battalion chiefs and a safety officer responded, according to a KCFD news release.
Upon arrival firefighters found a double-wide mobile home with several additions fully engulfed in fire, and vehicles burning, according to the release. The fire also threatened several other residences and vehicles in the neighborhood, KCFD said.
A relay pumping operation was established to secure the closest water source, which was approximately 700 feet away. The fire was brought under control in approximately 35 minutes, according to the release.
During firefighting operations the temperatures were in the high 20's and low 30's and there was a light dusting of snow. Two engines responding from the valley floor encountered inclement weather including snow and ice.
One person was home at the time of the fire and there were no injuries to firefighters or civilians, according to KCFD. A California Fire Foundation Supplying Aid to Victims of Emergency gift card has been issued to help the family replace daily-use items.
