KCFD assessing flood damage

The Kern County Fire Department is working with local and state agencies to repair damaged infrastructure and assess hazards to decide when the public can return to areas evacuated during the storms, it reported Saturday.

These areas remain under evacuation orders: Portions of Wofford Heights, portions of Poso Creek and Camp Kernville.

