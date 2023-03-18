KCFD assessing flood damage

The Kern County Fire Department is working with local and state agencies to repair damaged infrastructure and assess hazards to decide when the public can return to areas evacuated during the storms, it reported Saturday.
These areas remain under evacuation orders: Portions of Wofford Heights, portions of Poso Creek and Camp Kernville.
The KCFD recommends that people:
• Returning to areas hit by floods take photos and videos of damage for insurance purposes and for agencies helping with recovery.
• Heed road closures, and don't attempt to drive in flooded areas.
• Sign up for information on evacuation orders and emergency alerts at ReadyKern.com.
The next storm is forecast to hit Tuesday.