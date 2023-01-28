KCFD announces slew of promotions

The Kern County Fire Department announced a slew of promotions this week for staff who assumed new roles Saturday.
• Joshua Stinnett was promoted to deputy fire chief
Ten people were promoted to fire captain:
• Aaron Davis
• George Garcia
• Jeff Holmes
• Ryan Moore
• Jacob Ricker
• Eduardo Robles
• Cody Rushing
• Breanne Schefcick
• Thomas Sharpe
• Justin Sundberg
Twenty-four people were promoted to fire engineer:
• Jonathan Amaya
• Kyle Billington
• Jordan Busby
• Kyle Clark
• Robert Espinoza
• Craig Estep
• Arthur Farzan
• Paul Greve
• Nicholas Hanson
• Andrew Hare
• Alexander Inzunza
• Charles Johnson
• Allan Kalpakoff
• Kevin Mathis
• Dustin McBride
• David Nelson
• Dylan Newell
• Michael Papac
• Casey Payne
• Joshua Schultz
• Darren Scortt
• Sean Stevens
• Brett Spallina
• Grant Wells
