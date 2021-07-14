KCFD announces promotions across various ranks

The Kern County Fire Department has promoted 11 officials, including a new chief deputy.
Michael Slayton became the new chief deputy. Butch Agosta, Dionisio Mitchell and Zachary Wells were promoted to deputy chief, according to the KCFD.
The agency promoted Brandon Asher, James Calhoun, Kris Kirksey, Kain Linville, Sean Riley, Luke Roberts and Marcus Rodriguez to the level of battalion chiefs.
The promotions were triggered by the retirement of Chief David Witt. In June, the county Board of Supervisors appointed Aaron Duncan to become the next chief.