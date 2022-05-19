KCFD: 500-acre fire breaks out along Grapevine

A 500-acre fire broke out east of Interstate 5 and has been 10 percent contained as of 7:20 p.m. Thursday, according to fire officials.
Kern County firefighter crews were dispatched around 4:15 p.m. to the blaze near Edmonston Pumping Plant Road, Kern County Fire Department Capt. Andrew Freeborn wrote in a text. No structures are threatened and traffic has not been impacted, he added.
The Kern County Fire Department noted on Twitter that the flames were spreading at a moderate speed. The fire was named the Edmonston Fire, according to fire officials.
The KCFD is mainly is working to subdue the flames, and the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection provided helicopters and airplanes to aid the fight, Freeborn noted.