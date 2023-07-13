County firefighters issued a brief evacuation order Thursday morning for homes along the Kern River near California Living Museum after a 3-acre fire threatened homes, prompting the response of four public safety agencies.
It was unknown how many people evacuated after firefighters issued an approximately 30-minute evacuation order, but Kern County Fire Department Capt. Andrew Freeborn, a spokesman for the department, estimated the people in about 24 residences were required to leave. Corrals with horses were also at risk, a news release added.