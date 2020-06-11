Thursday's virtual Kern Community College District Board of Trustees meeting featured several comments urging Chancellor Tom Burke to return around $4.1 million in 2018-19 unallocated funds back to districtwide reserves.
Many questions arose during public comment, including why Burke decided to disperse between $1 million and $1.7 million to each of the district's colleges, despite the board voting on April 9 to keep all $11.46 million from 2018-19 unallocated funds in reserves.
During the KCCD Finance and Audit Committee meeting on March 26, the committee's recommendation was to put 2018-19 unallocated funds in districtwide reserves, which was around $11.46 million. The recommendation was made based on individual colleges already having significant reserves available, and to encourage colleges to find ways to be effective and efficient as they figure out the looming financial crisis from the coronavirus pandemic and Gov. Gavin Newsom's proposed May revise budget.
The full board on April 9 voted to approve the recommendation.
However, individuals at Thursday's meeting said Burke later dispersed around $4.1 million of the $11.46 million to the three colleges — $1.7 million to Bakersfield College, $1 million to Cerro Coso Community College and $1.3 million to Porterville College. Community members said the dispersement ensured an ending balance for each college equal to their respective beginning balances.
"I was particularly shocked when I was showed at one of our Budget Committee meetings the numbers and Chancellor Burke's decision to abandon the board's fiscal approach and sidestep that finance committee's recommendation that revenue ... be placed in districtwide reserves," said Teresa McAllister, a BC faculty member and Budget Committee co-chair, during the meeting. "Instead, the funds were allocated kind of in violation of their direction, and were based on an idea that Chancellor Burke had ... we don't really know where it came from..."
McAllister added it was an "irresponsible" decision to distribute more money to colleges rather than honoring the recommendation and "a violation of board policy."
She recommended that the board either make the decision to move the funds back into district reserves, or if funds should be allocated, that they be distributed based on the Budget Allocation Model.
If they were to be dispersed based on the model, which looks at factors such as enrollment and performance, BC would receive much more than $1.7 million.
Nick Strobel, a faculty representative on the BC Budget Committee, said the decision to have the ending balance equal the beginning balance had no precedent and followed no consultative budget decision making process. He added there was no written documentation of these allocations presented to the board or general public at the April 9 board meeting.
No attachments explaining allocation amounts are found on the April 9 board agenda.
"Because the recommendation was to put all of the money into districtwide reserves and there was no written documentation of the allocation amounts or written rationale given for allocations that did not follow the (Budget Allocation Model), I can understand if the full board did not realize what it was voting for at the April 9 teleconference meeting," Strobel said.
Trustee Romeo Agbalog later said he voted in favor of putting money in the reserves and "understood pretty clear what I was doing."
Without written documentation available, Academic Senate President Steven Holmes questioned whether Brown Act obligations were violated.
Several trustees voiced their support for keeping all of the 2018-19 funds in district reserves as well. Trustee Nan Gomez-Heitzeberg said it would be "unconscionable at this point for us to do anything other than preserve every resource that we have in the district reserves."
President John Corkins explained the chancellor transferred money that would have been used in reserves in advance, which Burke has the authority to do. However, if the board wants to bring those monies back to the reserve, it can do that.
"I think the chancellor thought he was acting in the best interest districtwide, which when I discussed it with him, I thought it was in the best interest too. I didn't know it'd create such a panic among people," he said. "I think the chancellor will probably take a hard look at bringing those monies back."
Burke did not comment on why he allocated the funds the way he did.
The topic of allocations will be put back on the agenda at next week's Finance and Audit Committee meeting.
