KCCD hosts panel of prominent women in recognition of Women's History Month

The Kern Community College District hosted a panel of prominent San Joaquin Valley women Tuesday to bestow their advice on students in recognition of Women’s History Month, which is March.
Former state Sen. Jean Fuller asked Judge Wendy Avila, the first Latina judge appointed in Kern County, Porterville Mayor Martha Flores and Brenda Lewis, the former Kern High School District associate superintendent of instruction recently appointed to the state Board of Education, questions about their background and how to achieve success.
“These ladies played roles in creating inspirational ideas and shaping the work that happens in Kern County,” Fuller said.
Avila and Lewis said they did not see a person with their background occupying their respective spaces in law and education. However, they said mentors guided them on the right path and allowed them to carve out a space of their own.
Despite the lack of representation, Lewis urged women to overcome any doubts. The fear of failure is a common experience, she added.
“Don’t put ceilings on yourself,” Lewis added. “Always chase your passion and go for what you want. Because you don’t want to look back and say, ‘I wish I did’ or ‘I wish I would have.’”
Avila said her desire to enter into the legal field materialized after she felt the negative effects of the system on her family. After her brother was murdered, her mother was repeatedly denied answers to her questions, she added.
By channeling her anger from these experiences, and always focusing on her education, Avila said, she sets the tone for those within the justice system. For her, education is the “great equalizer,” she added.
“There are so many things in your life that are going to happen outside of your control,” Avila said. “But the one thing that you can control is what your response to them is.”
Furthermore, Lewis said women should raise each other. Each achieving success, she said, women should offer a helping hand to others.
“It doesn’t matter what ZIP code you come from, it doesn’t matter how much money your parents made or didn’t make,” Lewis said. “Always aspire to what your passion is, and everything will take care of itself.”
Editor's note: This story has been updated to reflect that KCCD sponsored the forum.