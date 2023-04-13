KCCD board avoids acting on report calling for dismissal of controversial professor

Kern Community College District’s governing board took no action Thursday on a closely watched recommendation that it fire a Bakersfield College history professor at the center of a politically sensitive controversy involving freedom of speech.
After extended public comments focused on tenured professor Matthew Garrett, the district’s board of trustees adjourned to closed session Thursday morning, then emerged in open session at 1 p.m. to announce it had not acted on a report calling for his termination based on alleged violations of the college’s code of conduct.
The district declined, through a spokesperson, to say whether it would return to the accusations against Garrett at a later meeting.
Most who spoke during about 90 minutes of public comments were supporters of Garrett and even members of his group, the Renegade Institute for Liberty at Bakersfield College. They lambasted the district’s leadership and characterized Garrett as a truth-teller on affirmative action and free speech.
“Has free speech come to Bakersfield College to die?” asked Angelo Frazier, an outspoken Bakersfield pastor who likened the controversy to efforts by the late civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. “You have to answer that.”
A 19-page “Statement of Charges” filed March 21 by BC Interim President Zavareh Dadabhoy outlined a litany of accusations against Garrett. It concluded Garrett should be dismissed from his post for “immoral or unprofessional conduct,” “dishonesty” and “unsatisfactory performance,” among other charges.
The statement detailed examples of objectionable behavior such as defending on-campus vandalism, making false accusations against students and faculty, violating COVID-19 guidelines and acting in “flagrant disregard” for his fellow staff.
But Garrett, in a written response March 28, called the allegations against him “baseless.”
“Words do not express the shock Dr. Garrett reserves for the disgusting depths of KCCD’s dishonesty and defamation-riddled accusations, flagrant disregard for civil liberties, and coordinated retaliation designed to drive Dr. Garrett from the workplace without just cause,” Garrett wrote.
According to the statement of charges, Garrett accused colleagues Oliver Rosales and Andrew Bond of misappropriating grant money to fund a “propaganda website.” This brought an investigation in 2020 by third party consultant Ren Nosky, who determined Garrett had acted “unprofessionally” and his claims proved “unfounded.”
The report also found that, between November 2019 to October 2022, Garrett requested 36 different investigations. The report said that each of the 36 were “baseless complaints.”
“He’s welcome to have his opinions on things,” Rosales said in an interview after Thursday’s board meeting, speaking of his own experience. “But you also can’t just make false claims in a public context.”
Another instance mentioned in the statement of charges allegedly took place Jan. 31, when Garrett is said to have threatened board Trustee John Corkins by email, saying he had possession of documents showing Corkins’ “past indiscretions.”
“I know more about you than you think and more than I want,” Garrett wrote, according to the report. While it noted that Garrett did not intend to release the alleged documents, the charges said its “clear implication was to intimidate Trustee Corkins.”
The board denied requests for comment on the matter.
Garrett kicked off Thursday morning’s public comments, which were so lengthy they required the board to approve a time extension, as public comment normally run for 20 minutes. During his verbal statements, Garrett defended his actions and characterized the charges against him as being tantamount to defamation.
“It would seem that certain faculty are permitted to scream obscenities about me in the workplace while I’m not even permitted to privately share news articles that defend my integrity,” Garrett said, in reference to a January article he was interviewed for in The Daily Wire, a conservative news source.
Nearly 20 people spoke publicly before the board — professors, college alumni and lawyers — and most were in support of Garrett. They made reference to the novel “1984,” recited quotes from founding fathers and asserted that liberalized campuses shunned conservative voices as an ulterior means of eradicating diversity of thought.
“Please let us have different opinions,” said Paula Dahl, BC’s head women’s basketball coach. “Please realize, as Stephen Covey said, ‘It is our differences, not our similarities, that make us great.’”
Conversation veered at times into the philosophical, toward the right of academics to speak freely, without fear of punishment.
In contrast, some students said Garrett represented a caustic culture on campus that attacked diversity of thought, and that calls for his dismissal come from students and faculty alike.
“If you allow professors like this to remain unpunished, what message are you sending to your students?” BC student Shehrjard Barraj asked.
Michael Korcok, a BC professor of communications and self-described conservative, compared the college to a company.
He said that if Garrett were a CEO or manager, he would have been fired already. He also directed criticism to the crowd present.
“I don’t always agree with (the district’s) choices, but I respect them and you, and I am not alone,” Korcok said. “The critics are just the loudest among us.”
The KCCD board can take up the charges against Garrett, or not, at its next board meeting on May 4.