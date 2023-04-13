 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

KCCD board avoids acting on report calling for dismissal of controversial professor

Kern Community College District’s governing board took no action Thursday on a closely watched recommendation that it fire a Bakersfield College history professor at the center of a politically sensitive controversy involving freedom of speech.

After extended public comments focused on tenured professor Matthew Garrett, the district’s board of trustees adjourned to closed session Thursday morning, then emerged in open session at 1 p.m. to announce it had not acted on a report calling for his termination based on alleged violations of the college’s code of conduct.

Coronavirus Cases