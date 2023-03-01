 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

KCCD appoints Burke interim chancellor, Dadabhoy deputy chancellor

The Kern Community College District Board of Trustees appointed Tom Burke and Zav Dadabhoy to serve as interim chancellor and deputy chancellor, respectively, during a special board meeting Wednesday afternoon.

The appointments, announced in a news release, were made in response to the anticipated departure of Chancellor Sonya Christian, who will leave to become chancellor of the California Community Colleges system on June 1.

Tags

Recommended for you

Coronavirus Cases