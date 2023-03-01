KCCD appoints Burke interim chancellor, Dadabhoy deputy chancellor

The Kern Community College District Board of Trustees appointed Tom Burke and Zav Dadabhoy to serve as interim chancellor and deputy chancellor, respectively, during a special board meeting Wednesday afternoon.
The appointments, announced in a news release, were made in response to the anticipated departure of Chancellor Sonya Christian, who will leave to become chancellor of the California Community Colleges system on June 1.
Formerly the president of Bakersfield College, Christian was named chancellor of the 116-college system during a board meeting Thursday in Sacramento.
Burke received the title of chancellor emeritus after his retirement from the district in 2021. He served as chancellor from 2017 to 2021 and was previously chief business officer for the college district. Before that, he was BC’s vice president of finance and administrative services.
Dadabhoy became interim president of Bakersfield College in the summer of 2021.
"I am pleased that the Board of Trustees appointed two of the most experienced and knowledgeable individuals, who know Kern CCD, and the communities and students we serve,” Christian said in a news release. "These selections will eliminate any disruption of the district’s business and operations and will ensure continuity of leadership needed to continue the important work of the district and the many bold and innovative programs and projects that are critical to the needs of our community and students."