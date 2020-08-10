Sean C. Hancock has been named the next president of Cerro Coso Community College, according to a news release.
Kern Community College District Chancellor Thomas Burke will officially recommend Hancock to the KCCD Governing Board at its meeting on Aug. 13. He will begin his term at the end of September.
He succeeds Jill Board, who has been president since 2010.
“Dr. Hancock brings extensive experience in higher education administration, instruction, and student learning support services that will ensure Cerro Coso Community College’s continued emphasis on improved student outcomes, building on the outstanding leadership of his predecessor, President Jill Board,” said Burke. “Additionally, Dr. Hancock will have a keen focus on navigating through the current COVID-19 crisis with a long-term vision for transitioning to a more stable environment in the future.”
A nationwide search process included several candidates, on-campus forums and several rounds of interviews prior to Hancock’s appointment for the position.
Hancock most recently has served as vice chancellor for student and institutional success at Grossmont-Cuyamaca Community College District in El Cajon. His primary responsibilities included providing vision and leadership for the district-wide academic and student services, community and workforce development, integrated strategic planning, institutional research and information technologies. He has more than 20 years of experience in community college administration and leadership in California.
He earned an associate’s degree from College of the Sequoias in Visalia, a bachelor’s in management and organization development from Fresno Pacific University, an MBA from TUI University in Cypress and holds an Ed.D. in educational administration and leadership with emphasis in higher education/community colleges from University of the Pacific in Stockton.
Is Cerro Coso going to continue their "research program" into Marijuana production and effects? Or should I ask it this way: Is the exchange of money between dealers and a higher learning institution continue under the guise of research? Young and inquisitive minds want to know.
