Andrew Lamers receives his Moderna vaccine from BC nursing student Avery Kim in 2021.

 Alex Horvath / The Californian

The Kern Community College District board of Trustees accepted $3.4 million from the California Community Colleges’ Chancellor’s Office to “support the development” of apprenticeship programs in nursing, public health, industrial technology and business, according to a district news release.

Funding is divided between $1.1 million for a registered nursing apprenticeship program and $1.5 million for an industrial machinery mechanics apprenticeship at Bakersfield College, with the remainder for pilot apprenticeships for public health informatics technicians, perinatal and neonatal nurses, and staff services analysts.