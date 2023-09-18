The Kern Community College District board of Trustees accepted $3.4 million from the California Community Colleges’ Chancellor’s Office to “support the development” of apprenticeship programs in nursing, public health, industrial technology and business, according to a district news release.
Funding is divided between $1.1 million for a registered nursing apprenticeship program and $1.5 million for an industrial machinery mechanics apprenticeship at Bakersfield College, with the remainder for pilot apprenticeships for public health informatics technicians, perinatal and neonatal nurses, and staff services analysts.
In total, the money will “enable Kern CCD” to provide 232 apprenticeships to 232 more students across the various programs per year.
“For decades, apprenticeship and pre-apprenticeship programs have been the gold standard for preparing Californians for employment,” Romeo Agbalog, president of the KCCD Board of Trustees, said in a news release. “With these funds from the state Chancellor’s Office, we’ll expand our apprenticeship opportunities into other areas of the labor market that are in high demand like nursing and others, and that offer higher wages and benefits.”
The money comes from the state’s Apprenticeship Initiative New and Innovative Grant Program, which creates or improves apprenticeship programs in “priority and emerging” industries that either don’t already exist or are not fully developed.
This announcement charts with the state’s July 2022 joint announcement to expand the number of apprentices statewide to a half-million by 2029.
“Governor Newsom has laid out an ambitious goal of adding 500,000 apprentices in the state by 2029,” said Tom Burke, interim chancellor of KCCD.