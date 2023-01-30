KC Animal Services: 3 dead dogs, 18 dogs, 2 cats seized from feces and trash-filled Taft home

A gruesome sight greeted a Kern County animal control worker as she seized 18 dogs and two cats from a house filled with feces and piles of trash, according to a search warrant filed in Kern County Superior Court.
Three dead dogs were found in the Taft house when the animal control worker went to investigate neighbors' reports of neglect on Jan. 11, the search warrant added.
The resident of the house initially refused to let the worker inside — the front door was also inaccessible because of trash littered across the yard. Finally, the woman relented and carved a pathway from the trash-laden yard to allow the animal control worker into the house, the search warrant said.
Several litter containers dotted the yard along with more mounds of trash. The animal control worker offered to take the dead dogs, which the house’s owner said had been dead for about a week.
“I impounded the dogs but one of them seemed as if it had been deceased longer than a week,” the search warrant noted.