 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

KC Animal Services: 3 dead dogs, 18 dogs, 2 cats seized from feces and trash-filled Taft home

Slide Public Safety

A gruesome sight greeted a Kern County animal control worker as she seized 18 dogs and two cats from a house filled with feces and piles of trash, according to a search warrant filed in Kern County Superior Court.

Three dead dogs were found in the Taft house when the animal control worker went to investigate neighbors' reports of neglect on Jan. 11, the search warrant added.

Coronavirus Cases