 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kaur declares victory in Ward 7 race

Manpreet Kaur IMG-0551.JPG (copy)

Manpreet Kaur has declared victory in the Ward 7 City Council race.

 Courtesy Manpreet Kaur

Ward 7 candidate Manpreet Kaur declared victory Thursday after maintaining a lead since the first round of election results came in weeks ago. Once confirmed, she will become the first Sikh Punjabi woman elected to the Bakersfield City Council.

“It is with immense gratitude that I accept the community’s historic choice,” Kaur said in a news release Wednesday. “Every effort, big and small, gave us this historic and truly grassroots win.”

Coronavirus Cases

Coronavirus Cases widget