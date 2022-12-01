Kaur declares victory in Ward 7 race

Ward 7 candidate Manpreet Kaur declared victory Thursday after maintaining a lead since the first round of election results came in weeks ago. Once confirmed, she will become the first Sikh Punjabi woman elected to the Bakersfield City Council.
“It is with immense gratitude that I accept the community’s historic choice,” Kaur said in a news release Wednesday. “Every effort, big and small, gave us this historic and truly grassroots win.”
As of 4:29 p.m. Wednesday, Kaur leads the race with 5,792 ballots, nearly 54 percent of the total vote. In second is Tim Collins with 4,281 votes. According to Kern County Elections Division’s website, there are 720 ballots yet to be processed.
Collins said he spoke with Kaur on the phone last week, and congratulated her victory.
"I hope she does good on the council and is able to serve the community well," he said.
The district encompasses most of southwest Bakersfield. Its seat opened after current Ward 7 Councilman Chris Parlier announced in June he would not seek reelection.
"The majority of ward 7 has spoken," Parlier said. "She'll do a great job."
A lifelong Bakersfield resident and a Ridgeview High alum, Kaur is the director of community development for the Jakara Movement, a local nonprofit centered on community service. In her campaign, she spoke on issues of public safety and traffic.
“I am nothing without the community that has raised me, and I am humbled and honored to serve you all,” Kaur said.
In her news release, Kaur invited the public to her swearing-in ceremony, which will be held at City Hall on Dec. 14. It will be Kaur's first day on the job, but also Parlier's last.
"It's a little bittersweet," Parlier said. "I love this city and the constituents of Ward 7, but life is about chapters and it's time for me to turn a page."