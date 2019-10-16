Kaiser Permanente is partnering up with the Bakersfield Police Department and local agencies to help recycle unwanted household items and unwanted prescription drugs, according to a press release.
In cooperation with National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, residents will have a chance on Saturday to prevent prescription pill abuse and theft by getting rid of potentially dangerous unwanted, expired, and unused prescription drugs, according to the release.
The recycling event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Kaiser Permanente Stockdale Highway Medical Office, located at 3501 Stockdale Hwy, according to the release.
The following items can be dropped off:
• Expired/unused/unwanted medications
• Shredding (provided by Iron Mountain)
• Clothing, furniture (gently used) (re-purposed by Goodwill Industries)
• Eyeglasses & hearing aids (collection by Lions Club)
• E-Waste (collection by Alanza Recycling)
• Cell Phones with chargers (collection by Alliance Against Family Violence)
• Sit down walkers, walkers, scooters, power & manual wheelchairs, transport (wheel) chairs, and bath transfer benches (re-purposed by Independent Living Center)
