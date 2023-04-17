 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kaiser Permanente to host drop off event this Saturday

kaiser drop off event

Kaiser Permanente and other organizations are hosting a drop-off event Saturday for residents to dump their unwanted medications and related discards.

 Courtesy of Kaiser Permanente

Kaiser Permanente, in partnership with Bakersfield police and other agencies, is hosting an event marking National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday for anyone looking to discard unwanted medications, electronics and other detritus.

A Monday news release said the event has shredded more than 67,300 documents, recycled more than 2,000 eyeglasses and hearing aids, collected more than 40 bins of e-waste, saved more than 59 bins of goodwill items, accepted 98 items for independent living and taken in more than 200 cellphones.

Coronavirus Cases