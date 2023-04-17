Kaiser Permanente to host drop off event this Saturday

Kaiser Permanente, in partnership with Bakersfield police and other agencies, is hosting an event marking National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday for anyone looking to discard unwanted medications, electronics and other detritus.
A Monday news release said the event has shredded more than 67,300 documents, recycled more than 2,000 eyeglasses and hearing aids, collected more than 40 bins of e-waste, saved more than 59 bins of goodwill items, accepted 98 items for independent living and taken in more than 200 cellphones.
The biannual, drive-thru event regularly sees an attendance in the hundreds. It will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.
Monday’s release highlighted the urgency of taking action, saying, “Rates of prescription drug abuse in the U.S. continue to be high, as is the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to prescription drugs.”
Jackson Herring, outpatient pharmacy director at Kern County’s Kaiser Permanente Branch, said the event is a free alternative to dumping medications that can reduce pollution of public waterways.
“It basically provides an opportunity for members, patients and non-members to bring back unused meds, medical equipment and other things,” Herring said.
Herring, who’s volunteered at these events since 2017, said these drop-offs have resulted in the disposal of more than 13,000 pounds of medication in the past decade.
“It's so important to give people the option to get rid of unused medications,” Herring said. “If you think about it, this can be a public safety issue, considering overdoses or abuse, accidental poisoning. This gives people another resource to dispose of (pills) in a proper manner. “
While volunteers will have a shredder on-site for some items, Herring said, collected medications will be given to officers with the federal Drug Enforcement Agency, which will dispose of them at a nearby facility.
“From a pharmacy perspective,” Herring said. “We’re always dispensing medications to the public, and for whatever reason there's not as many options to get rid of that medication safely.”
Those interested in dropping off their unwanted prescriptions can drive to the parking lot at Kaiser Permanente, 3501 Stockdale Highway.
The following items will be accepted:
• Expired, unused and unwanted medications
• Shredding (please remove paper clips and staples)
• Eyeglasses and hearing aids
• Cellphones with chargers
• Sit-down walkers, walkers, scooters, power and manual wheelchairs, transport chairs, and bath transfer benches
Please note that sharps (needles) and batteries will not be collected.