Kaiser Permanente's Mobile Health Vehicle will visit the Kaiser Permanente Sports Village on Saturday to provide the community up to 300 free flu shots, according to a press release.
The event will take place from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Soccer and football players can use the vehicle for minor first aid from Kaiser Permanente sports medicine physician, Dr. David Li, according to the release.
The sports village is located at 9001 Ashe Road, according to the release.
