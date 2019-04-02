Kaiser Permanente Kern County has hired a new medical director.
Dr. Marvin C. Campos joined Kaiser Permanente in 2006 and has practiced family medicine for the past 13 years. He was named the Assistant Area Medical Director prior to working as the chief of the Family Medicine department from 2014 to 2016.
Campos is taking over the position from Dr. Julia Bae, who worked at Kaiser Permanente Kern County for 12 years.
“The fabric of Kaiser Permanente Kern County is made up of talented, innovative and
extremely dedicated people, and I’m excited for our future together,” Campos said. “I wholeheartedly look forward to working collaboratively with each member of our team, business partners and our members to make our community thrive.”
