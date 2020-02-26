Thirty middle school students will receive their stethoscopes during the Kaiser Permanente Hippocrates Circle Program Graduation on Saturday.
The event begins at 11 a.m. at the Cal State Bakersfield Student Housing Northeast conference room 54A.
The keynote speaker will be Assemblyman Rudy Salas.
The Kaiser Permanente’s Hippocrates Circle Program opens doors for seventh and eighth graders from diverse backgrounds who want to someday become physicians. The program, which takes place over five Saturdays, allows students to have hands-on experience by visiting different offices and hearing from industry professionals.
In its 10th year, the Hippocrates Circle Program has seen more than 300 students participate to learn more about a career in health care.
In an effort to reach the most diverse group of students possible, the program is being offered in one school in McFarland, one in south Bakersfield and two in southeast Bakersfield.
