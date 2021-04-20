Kaiser Permanente, BPD hosting Drug Take Back & Recycling Event

Kaiser Permanente and the Bakersfield Police Department are partnering to help local residents recycle unwanted or expired household items during a Drug Take Back & Recycling Event this weekend.
According to a news release from Kaiser Permanente, the event will be held on Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Kaiser Permanente Medical Office, 3501 Stockdale Highway. One of its primary aims is to help community members prevent prescription pill abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs, the news release stated.
The following items can be dropped off during the event, where volunteers will be on hand to assist residents:
• Expired, unused or unwanted medications (including over-the-counter medications)
• Shredding
• Clothing, furniture (gently used)
• Eyeglasses and hearing aids
• E-Waste
• Sit-down walkers, walkers, scooters, power and manual wheelchairs, transport (wheel) chairs, and bath transfer benches