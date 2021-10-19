Kaiser Permanente, BPD host drive to discard expired pills, other items

Kaiser Permanente and the Bakersfield Police Department will host a drive-thru for the community to properly dispose of unwanted or expired prescription drugs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Community members can drive through Kaiser Permanente at 3501 Stockdale Highway. The drive-thru will also accept eyeglasses, hearing aids, electronic waste, clothing, furniture, cell phones with chargers, sit down walkers, walkers, scooters, power wheelchairs, manual wheelchairs and bath transfer benches.
Volunteers will be on site to unload items. Kaiser asks all to wear a mask and remain in their vehicle.