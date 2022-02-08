Kaiser Permanente announces executive appointment for the Southern California, Hawaii markets

Kaiser Permanente Southern California and Hawaii named Michelle Gaskill-Hames as senior vice president/chief operating officer and chief strategy, growth and experience officer, according to a news release from the provider.
As of Monday, Gaskill-Hames is overseeing eight medical service areas in Southern California, including locations in Kern, Los Angeles and Ventura counties. She also will lead Kaiser Permanente’s growth strategy and effort to improve the consumer experience and bring our high quality and affordable health care to more people in the Southland and Hawaii. She’ll also have oversight of Kaiser Permanente’s Member Services Department.
She began her career as a neonatal intensive care registered nurse and quickly rose through the ranks of several of the most respected health care organizations in the nation, according to the release.