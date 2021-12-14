You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kaiser Permanente, Adventist Health Tehachapi to offer free COVID, flu shots

Kaiser Permanente and Adventist Health Tehachapi are teaming up to offer free COVID-19 and flu shots to the community members in Tehachapi from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Moderna and Pfizer will be available for adults and children ages 12 and up at Slice of Life Enrichment School, 48771 W Valley Blvd. Ste. A, Tehachapi.

Those who have a vaccine card are being asked to bring it. No appointment is necessary and walk-ins are welcome. Coffee and hot cocoa will be provided by Kamenz Kafe.

Anyone with questions can contact Melissa Costelloe at 661-336-8426.

Recommended for you

Coronavirus Cases

Coronavirus Cases widget

  • Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 160,477

  • Deaths: 1,879

  • Recovered and Presumed Recovered Residents: 153,818 

  • Percentage of all cases that are unvaccinated: 91.08

  • Percentage of all hospitalizations that are unvaccinated: 91.98

  • Source: Kern County Public Health Services Department

Updated: 12/14/21

More Coronavirus coverage

 