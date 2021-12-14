Kaiser Permanente, Adventist Health Tehachapi to offer free COVID, flu shots

Kaiser Permanente and Adventist Health Tehachapi are teaming up to offer free COVID-19 and flu shots to the community members in Tehachapi from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Moderna and Pfizer will be available for adults and children ages 12 and up at Slice of Life Enrichment School, 48771 W Valley Blvd. Ste. A, Tehachapi.
Those who have a vaccine card are being asked to bring it. No appointment is necessary and walk-ins are welcome. Coffee and hot cocoa will be provided by Kamenz Kafe.
Anyone with questions can contact Melissa Costelloe at 661-336-8426.