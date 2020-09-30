Kaiser Permanente will be offering free flu shots to the community in a "drive thru" clinic this Saturday at CAIN AME Church.
The clinic is not just for Kaiser Permanente members but the entire public. Anyone above the age of 6 months old is eligible for a shot. Kaiser said they specifically chose a location that was underserved in Kern County.
"We chose to target the community around central/southeast Bakersfield because we know that the surrounding area is heavily populated by people of color who have historically lacked access to preventive medicine like flu vaccinations," said Trellis Green, department administrator for Kaiser Permanente, in a release.
There will be 300 doses available for the community, and none of them are high-dose vaccines. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at CAIN AME Church, 630 California Avenue. The community is asked to use the entrance off California Ave. and S St.
