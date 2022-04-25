Kaiser hosting drug take-back, recycling event

Kaiser Permanente is partnering with local agencies from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday to help recycle unwanted household items and take back unwanted prescription drugs with a drive-thru event.
In conjunction with National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, the event is meant to offer an opportunity to prevent prescription pill abuse and theft by getting rid of potentially dangerous expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs, according to organizers. The community can also do its part to help keep the environment “green” and clean by dropping off the following items in a quick and convenient manner.
Items being accepted include: expired/unused/unwanted medications; shredding (please remove paper clips and staples); eyeglasses and hearing aids; electronic waste; cellphones with chargers; sit-down walkers, walkers, scooters, power and manual wheelchairs, transport (wheel) chairs, and bath transfer benches. Sharps (needles) and batteries will not be collected.
The event is being hosted by the Kaiser Permanente Medical Office at 3501 Stockdale Highway.