Kaiser brings ‘Super Colon’ to Kern for National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month

Kaiser Permanente is bringing its “Super Colon” exhibit — a 12-foot long, 10-foot-wide, 10-foot tall inflatable replica of a human colon — to locations throughout Bakersfield in March to remind residents about National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month.
As individuals stroll through the display, they will have the opportunity to learn the risks, symptoms, prevention, early detection and treatment options for colorectal cancer, according to Kaiser Permanente officials. The disease can be fatal, but it has a 90 percent survival rate, if detected early, according to KP officials.
The exhibit will be on display at the following times and locations, starting from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 14 at Kaiser Permanente’s offices at 8800 Ming Ave. in Bakersfield. The display will then travel to KP’s offices at 3501 Stockdale Highway, where it will be on display from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 21. The display will then head back to the Ming location from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 28