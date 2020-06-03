A Kern County Sheriff's K-9 led deputies Wednesday to the discovery of nearly 150 pounds of cocaine in a vehicle that had been stopped for traffic violations.
The drugs have an estimated street value of more than $5 million, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.
Gurpreet Singh Brar, 30, of Bakersfield was arrested on suspicion of multiple drug charges and several vehicle code violations. The stop took place around noon near the intersection of Brundage Lane and Vernal Place.
(0) comments
