The Bakersfield Police Department is hosting K-9 trials Saturday to showcase the talent of active duty city, county and federal agency K-9 teams.
The public is invited to come out to the Rabobank Arena at 1001 Truxtun Ave. from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for the patrol phase of the K-9 trials. During this stage, K-9 teams will be judged in courses of obedience, agility, building search, area search and protection work.
A suggested donation of $2 is recommended for admission to the event. All proceeds will benefit the Armed Forces Support Foundation.
After the trials end Saturday, BPD's K-9 unit will host an awards banquet at the Bakersfield Convention Center. There will also be a raffle with gifts for anyone in attendance.
