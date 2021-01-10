A juvenile was killed and a man suffered life-threatening injuries Sunday in a traffic collision involving a motorcycle and SUV in northwest Bakersfield.
Bakersfield Police said that just before 1 p.m., officers were dispatched to the intersection of Coffee and Hageman roads. They found the juvenile and man down in the road, a BPD news release said.
The juvenile died at the scene and the man was taken to Kern Medical.
BPD said the woman driving the SUV made a left turn in front of the westbound motorcycle when the collision happened. Police said the factors of speed and sobriety are still to be determined as the investigation continues. The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, BPD reported.
Police ask that anyone with information on the collision call 327-7111.