20190929-bc-buildings

The Juvenile Justice Center of College Avenue.

 Alex Horvath / The Californian

A Juvenile Justice judge has affirmed that a then-16-year-old boy committed second-degree murder and attempted robbery more than three years ago when a man he was threatening shot and killed a person in east Bakersfield.

Trayshawn Crowell entered the N&H Market 2 convenience store in east Bakersfield in November 2019 with two accomplices wearing facial coverings, according to the Kern County District Attorney’s Office. It said Crowell pointed a gun at a store clerk’s face and began shouting demands at him.

Tags

Recommended for you