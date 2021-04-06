Juvenile arrested for allegedly firing gun at Valero Gas Station

A juvenile was arrested for allegedly discharging a firearm at a Valero Gas Station located at 2500 Wible Road.
According to a news release from the Bakersfield Police Department, the incident occurred at 4:36 p.m. on March 22 when officers on patrol in area heard gunshots.
Upon arriving at the gas station they located surveillance footage of a suspect firing multiple rounds at an occupied vehicle parked at one of the gas pumps, the news release stated. No one was struck by gunfire during the shooting.
On April 2 the department arrested the suspected juvenile in the 2800 block of Villalovos Court. The juvenile was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault with a firearm, criminal street gang participation and other associated charges, the news release stated.
A firearm was recovered during the arrest, police said.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the BPD at (661) 327-7111.