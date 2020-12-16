Kern County Public Health Services reported 987 new coronavirus cases Wednesday morning and no new deaths.
The county's case count stands at 54,681 since the pandemic began. A total of 470 people have died.
The health department reports 19,358 people have recovered from the illness, and 12,972 people are presumed to have recovered.
This is the age breakdown of the positive cases: 6,556 people up to age 17; 33,726 people ages 18 to 49; 9,711 people ages 50 to 64; 4670 people ages 65 and older.
The state reports that 296 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern, and 64 of those are in intensive care units as of Tuesday.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
The health department is reminding residents that you can find testing locations by going to kernpublichealth.com, clicking on the COVID-19 button and looking for “find a testing site near you."