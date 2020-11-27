The lines were shorter. The traffic was thinner. And everyone was wearing a mask.
It almost seemed like a Black Friday miracle.
"I've never seen it this slow," said Bakersfield shopper Jennifer Gonzalez, who decided to get some Christmas shopping done on what normally might have been the highest volume shopping day of the year.
But nobody said 2020 is a normal year.
Brick-and-mortar shopping has been taking a thumping from online "clicks" for years, and this year, COVID-related health concerns may be keeping some shoppers home as well.
A walk through brick-and-mortar mainstays Kohl's and Ross, Macy's and J.C. Penney on Friday morning revealed no long lines at the registers, which is rare on just about any day, much less Black Friday.
And there seemed to be plenty of parking available.
The big exception was Best Buy on Rosedale Highway, where shoppers waited in line for about 45 minutes to gain entry.
And more than 50 shoppers lined up early outside GameStop in northeast Bakersfield. Shopper — and gamer — Jesus Chavez said there were more than 50 people lined up before the store opened at 5 a.m. Friday.
But the store was sold out of the item he wanted, so Chavez drove to the Ming Avenue store — where he also struck out.
"This is the best time of year for discounts," he said. "Sometimes you can get them for half price."
Unless you don't get them at all. When he was last spotted, Chavez was on his way to a third GameStop, this one in Valley Plaza.
Of course, visiting a half-dozen stores is certainly not a scientific sample. The jury is still out on Black Friday 2020.
But pandemic or not, shopping from home clearly has its advantages.
"As much as I hate giving Amazon so much of my business, I assume that's not going to change, this year, especially," said Bakersfield educator Christina Pellettera.
Coronavirus concerns are only "a small part of it," she said. "Unfortunately, I need low prices and quick shopping experiences. Amazon fits the bill, but it hurts a little every time I click 'buy now.'"
Even as retail sales shift to online purchasing, the National Retail Federation is remaining optimistic about total retail sales in 2020.
On Friday, the retail trade group forecast that holiday sales during November and December will increase between 3.6 percent and 5.2 percent over last year for a total between $755.3 billion and $766.7 billion.
The numbers, which exclude automobile dealers, gas stations and restaurants, compare with a 4 percent increase last year and an average holiday sales increase of 3.5 percent over the past five years.
A huge share of the expected increase will come from online sales, which NRF expects will increase between 20 percent and 30 percent.
"We know this holiday season will be unlike any other, and retailers have planned ahead by investing billions of dollars to ensure the health and safety of their employees and customers," NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay said in a statement.
"Consumers have shown they are excited about the holidays and are willing to spend on gifts that lift the spirits of family and friends after such a challenging year. We expect a strong finish to the holiday season," he said.
Kern River Valley resident Amber Scheer may be responsible for a piece of that sales growth.
Every year for the past decade and a half, Scheer has finished most of her Christmas shopping on Black Friday, and this year was no exception. Instead of driving down the canyon to Bakersfield, she drives northeast into Ridgecrest.
On Black Friday, she hit Walmart, Big 5, Tractor Supply Co., Big Lots and Home Depot. By the time she headed home, the back of her SUV was stacked with toys and goodies, three pairs of cowboy boots (at half off), Christmas wrapping paper and several other gifts of all sorts.
People can keep their online shopping, Scheer said. She saves big doing in-person shopping on Black Friday.
"When you have kids at home," she said, "it's important to spend your money wisely."