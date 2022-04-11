'Just be kids' at spring break camp

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County is hosting spring break camp this week to give children a space to "just be kids" over the weeklong break from school.
With a range of events from crazy kickball to slime-making, whether a child is more into indoor arts and crafts or running around outside, there are plenty of options, according to organizers.
If parents didn't sign up their child ahead of time but a boy or girl would still like to try out the experience for the day, they still can, according to Maggie Cushine, director of grants management and program facilitation. The camps offer a day pass for $40.
The camp at the Armstrong Youth Center at 801 Niles St. in Bakersfield runs from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The number to call to register is 661-325-3730, or visit bgclubsofkerncounty.org/daycamps.