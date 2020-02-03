A Kern County jury was again unable to reach a verdict in the trial of a Bakersfield woman who shot and killed her longtime partner in 2017.
A mistrial was declared Monday when a jury, which had been deliberating for about a week, informed the court Monday before noon that it was unable to arrive at a decision in the case of Michaele Bowers, who was accused of intentionally killing Ray Ingram, the owner of soul food restaurant J's Place, out of jealousy over another woman he was seeing.
The prosecution alleged that Bowers killed Ingram after allegedly learning that he had bought flowers for both her and a woman he had recently fathered a child with on Valentine's Day in 2017.
But David Torres, Bowers' defense attorney, argued that she shot Ingram in self-defense, and had the absolute right to do so after Ingram became enraged while at her home to return items when the two decided to break up.
Bowers was tried for the first time last year. That case also resulted in a hung jury and was declared a mistrial.
(1) comment
Including the 3 juries I've sat on and in observing the verdicts of some notorious cases where the guilty walked it appeared the juries were too busy judging the attorneys rather than judging the charge against the accused. In 2 of my cases we had one juror who didn't seem to understand the difference between "reasonable doubt" vs. any possible doubt.
No, spacemen with advanced technology didn't come down to Earth to come up with an elaborate scheme to pick out the accused and frame them. If the last guy in the room left and someone else in the room was murdered and there's no evidence that anyone else could have gained entry it's not beyond reasonable doubt that they did it. The best (or worst, depending on your perspective) of course was the O. J. Simpson case.
Oh, yea, about the juries I served on, 2 criminal, one civil, we did find just verdicts but it took a great deal of patience and everyone staying cool.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.