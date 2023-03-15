 Skip to main content
Jury unable to decide if former KCSO deputy should be executed, or spend life in prison

David Keith Rogers, a former Kern County Sheriff's deputy found guilty in 1988 of killing two prostitutes, sits in court March 6 as his attorney delivers a closing argument in his retrial, which will determine whether Rogers will face the death penalty or life in prison without parole.

 Eliza Green / The Californian

A Kern County jury couldn’t reach a decision in the retrial of a former Kern County Sheriff’s deputy who was sentenced to death in 1988 for killing two prostitutes.

David Keith Rogers, 76, was convicted of killing pregnant Tracie Clark, 15, and Janine Benintende, 21. California Supreme Court judges overturned his death penalty after a key witness reneged on her testimony and remanded his case to be retried in Kern County Superior Court. Rogers’ convictions stand, but he could have either been sentenced to die or be sentenced to life without the possibility of parole.

