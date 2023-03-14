 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jury to begin deliberations in alleged street racing case that killed Bakersfield grandmother

It all hinges on what’s considered callous, attorneys argued during closing arguments Tuesday in a murder trial.

Prosecutor Cole McKnight said Ronald Pierce Jr. and Israel Maldonado knew that speeding more than 100 mph in southwest Bakersfield would lead to a collision, which killed Bakersfield grandmother Maria Navarro, 58. Her two young grandchildren were also injured in a car heading north on Old River Road near Ming Avenue when Pierce’s Mustang slammed into Navarro, flinging her across the divided median and into a truck.

You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter. 

Coronavirus Cases