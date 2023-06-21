704879221-data.jpg

Taft Union High School shooter Bryan Oliver looks toward his attorney, Paul Cadman, following his sentencing in 2015.

 Felix Adamo / The Californian / File

A Kern County jury decided Wednesday the city of Taft didn’t violate its security contract with the Taft Union High School District after a student shot a 16-year-old boy on campus, leaving him with serious wounds.

Bryan Oliver entered a science classroom at Taft Union High School in 2013, shot a student and attempted to shoot another student. Oliver pleaded no contest to two counts of unpremeditated attempted murder and was sentenced in 2015 to 27 years and four months in prison.

You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter. 

Tags

Recommended for you