A Kern County jury decided Wednesday the city of Taft didn’t violate its security contract with the Taft Union High School District after a student shot a 16-year-old boy on campus, leaving him with serious wounds.
Bryan Oliver entered a science classroom at Taft Union High School in 2013, shot a student and attempted to shoot another student. Oliver pleaded no contest to two counts of unpremeditated attempted murder and was sentenced in 2015 to 27 years and four months in prison.
The school district then filed a lawsuit in 2015 alleging the city failed to fulfill its contractual obligation to have a full-time police presence on its campus. The city of Taft had assigned the school resource officer, who wasn’t there on the day of the shooting, according to previous reporting.
It’s believed to be Kern County’s only school shooting.
Snow had trapped School Resource Officer Doug Hallmark at his home in the Grapevine on the day of the shooting.
The district argued in its complaint that the lack of a school resource officer that day allowed the shooting to happen.
Jurors sided with the city of Taft in that it didn’t violate the contract. The trial began last week; closing arguments were Wednesday.
The 12 jurors began deliberations around 1:45 p.m. and came to a decision by 3 p.m.
Another hearing is scheduled for July 5 to deliberate post-trial motions. It’s unclear what those motions are.
Oliver, who was 16 years old at the time of the incident, shot Bowe Cleveland, who underwent more than 20 surgeries. In 2019, a Kern County jury awarded Cleveland's family about $2 million worth of damages.
